GOP Rep. Roy: You Will Not Hear Biden Talk About Laken Riley at SOTU

Wednesday on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speculated on what not to expect from President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address on Thursday.

According to the Texas Republican, we would not hear how illegal immigration can impact people, nor would we hear anything about Laken Riley.

“I just came out of the House Judiciary Committee, where we saw a preview from our Democratic colleagues of what they’re going to try to do, I think, tomorrow,” he said. “What you will not hear from the president of the United States tomorrow in the House chamber, where I’m just standing right outside of right now, you will not hear him talking about Laken Riley. You will not hear him talk about their lives. You will not hear him talking about the 2-year-old who was killed in Montgomery County right outside of D.C. or the young lady who was raped in Louisiana by someone who was here illegally.”

“All of these individuals released into the United States under this president’s broken policies,” Roy continued. “He’s not going to want to talk about that human face. He’s going to want to try to hide behind legislation that, as you know, was being worked on in the Senate, yes, bipartisan, but with very few actual supporters who knew border security policy. Once you looked under the hood and you understand border security policy, and you realize that it’s attached to an $80 billion Ukraine bill, and you realize that, when you see the language, it’s going to codify the mass releases, right, the alternatives to detention, which is littered throughout the bill, that the catch-and-release, they all had exceptions. All of the asylum fixes had exceptions. You realize that the bill was actually going to make things worse. And, Neil, you will appreciate this, right? My colleagues will say, you guys are just doing the bidding of Donald Trump.”

“Well, you know me pretty well. I mean, I don’t really go around doing the bidding of Donald Trump. I’m happy to say when he’s doing the right thing, I’m happy to say when he’s doing the wrong thing. Same thing with my Republican colleagues and Democrats,” he added. “I opposed the bill because it was bad. I think President Trump opposed the bill because it was bad, not because he wanted political points to be able to run on this through the fall. It was just a bill that wasn’t going to get the job done. So you will see that tomorrow. Our job is to make clear, look, we passed H.R.2, it would do the job. We need to keep moving forward to try to get actual legislation to force the president to act.”

