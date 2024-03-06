Khanna: Biden’s Push for Six-Week Ceasefire Is Really a Push for a Permanent Ceasefire

During an interview that took place on Monday and was released on Tuesday’s edition of “Pod Save America,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that the Biden administration is pushing for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas because they think it will actually lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Khanna began by saying he wants a permanent ceasefire with the release of all the hostages.

Co-host Tommy Vietor then asked, “It seems like the Biden theory of the case has been to try to get this six-week ceasefire because they think, once that happens, it will be very difficult for the Israeli military to restart up the military conflict, at least at the same level, after that six weeks period. Are you saying that you don’t necessarily agree with that theory of the case and that we should be reaching for a longer, more durable, more permanent ceasefire right now?”

Khanna answered, “I think there’s something to be said for the case, in terms of, obviously, if we can get at least six weeks, before Ramadan, that’s a step. And I agree with your view, having talked to folks in the administration, that they’re hoping, once we get a ceasefire, it can continue to be extended. I don’t have enough faith in Netanyahu that that’s what’s going to happen.”

