MSNBC’s Wallace: Biden’s SOTU ‘Was Like a Punch in the Face to Every Republican’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her network’s coverage of the State of the Union address that President Joe Biden’s speech “was like a a punch in the face to every Republican in the room.”

Wallace said, “This was his how about them apples speech. We have watched this before. I think that was grabbing the room. He started with World War II and the Civil War and rooted the threat facing our country from my predecessor in those two epic battles and he quoted Ronald Reagan. It was like a a punch in the face to every Republican in the room and this is how it started. This was the first 120 seconds.”

She continued, “He routed the address in that and then he quoted Reagan and that was a punch in the nose. It’s why in the end Lindsey Graham was chuckling like it was John McCain over there. It was sort of the waiving of the white flag. Mike Johnson’s face I think told the whole story. They will be attacking him, and I am sure they will right now or they will be by 11:15 on Fox News but everybody knows this is a great speech. And everybody knows this is the message going into the next eight months but the polls will soon reflect that in this will be a real fight.”

Wallace added, “I think taking on his own age 3 times in the end shows not just Republicans but Democrats he is not afraid of defending himself.”

