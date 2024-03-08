Schumer: Trump Is Not Qualified to Be President — He ‘Sucks Up’ to Dictators

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was not qualified to be president because he “sucks up” to dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Schumer said, “Putin is a threat. Look, there’s no doubt about it. You know, I was just in Ukraine, by the way, and I saw the bravery of Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. They are just fighting as hard as they can for a country they love. They’re beautiful.”

He continued, “When Trump says Putin is not a danger to our society, that sends shivers down my spine. This is a cruel autocrat. That’s why we’re finding even Republicans who have been traditional Republicans, Ronald Reagan would never have said Putin isn’t a danger. George W. Bush would never have said Putin isn’t a danger, you’re finding a good chunk of Republicans, even in these primaries, who don’t want to vote for Trump because they realize that he doesn’t see the danger of these horrible, brutal dictators. By the way, when Trump sucks up to a dictator, our allies get worried and don’t want to be so close to us. Other dictators, China, North Korea, Iran then think they can take advantage too. It’ll be a nightmare.”

Schumer added, “This is a real danger, and these kinds of statements that Trump makes, make him in my judgment, not really qualified to be president.”

