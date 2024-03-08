White House Refuses to Support Laken Riley Act, Says ‘Get on Board’ with Senate Bill

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton responded to a question on whether President Joe Biden would support the Laken Riley Act that passed the House on a bipartisan basis by stating that “the folks who are calling for this, they should really get on board with the bipartisan border security agreement.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “Laken Riley Act, Olivia, passed by the House today. All Republicans, 37 Democrats supported it. It would require the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft. That illegal immigrant who murdered Laken Riley had committed theft, and then was let go. Would the President support that bill if the Senate passes it?”

Dalton responded, “You know what, the folks who are calling for this, they should really get on board with the bipartisan border security agreement. All of this adds up to a challenge that we’re facing that is pretty significant in our country. The President knows that, and that is why we spent four months working with the Senate in good faith on a bipartisan basis to get a tough and fair deal. And House Republicans really should come to the table on that.”

