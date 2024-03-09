Biden: I Regret Using ‘Illegal’ for ‘Undocumented Person’ Suspected in Riley Case

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC set to air on Saturday’s broadcast of “The Saturday Show,” President Joe Biden stated that he regrets using the word “illegal” to describe the “Undocumented person” who is the suspected killer of Laken Riley.

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “I noticed the look of surprise on your face when you walked into the chamber and you saw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). It was priceless. You feigned shock at seeing her. But, during your response to her heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley.”

Biden responded, “Undocumented person. And I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal,’ I should have — it’s undocumented. And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of things I talked about on the border was the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do, what I won’t do. I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country, the reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and [have] more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all.”

Capehart then asked, “So, you regret using that word?”

Biden answered, “Yes.”

