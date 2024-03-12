Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Not Letting Israel Invade Rafah Gives Hamas ‘All the Leverage’ to Reject Ceasefires

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that Israel has to be allowed to go forward with an invasion of Rafah if Hamas keeps rejecting ceasefires because “otherwise, you’re giving Hamas all the leverage.” And “What’s not acceptable is to let Hamas continue to reject a ceasefire, but then say, Israel can’t do anything about that.”

Moskowitz said, “I’m concerned about Rafah. Obviously, Israel needs to do everything it can to make sure that civilians are protected. But we know at this juncture, the United States has proposed — along with other Arab neighbors — has proposed a temporary ceasefire. We know that Hamas continues to reject it. So, if Hamas continues to reject it, then Israel has the right to continue to prosecute the war against Hamas. So, Abby, what I would like to see happen –.”

Host Abby Phillip then cut in to ask, “Even if it means invading a part of Gaza where there are over a million civilians and really nowhere for them to go?”

Moskowitz answered, “Well, look, Israel needs to do everything it can to protect them. But, unfortunately, yeah, because, otherwise, you’re giving Hamas all the leverage. If Hamas can decline a ceasefire and the war isn’t going to move forward, then win for Hamas. And so, the only thing that’s going to get Hamas to the table, unfortunately, at this moment, is more military pressure, because the diplomatic pressure on Hamas, whether that’s from Qatar or other nations in the area, is not working. They’ve rejected two of these temporary ceasefires. I am for the temporary ceasefire. I am for the release of the hostages in exchange and to get more Palestinian prisoners out is also part of the deal. I think that’s acceptable to the majority of people in Congress. What’s not acceptable is to let Hamas continue to reject a ceasefire, but then say, Israel can’t do anything about that.”

