Cassidy: Won’t Commit to Voting for Trump, ‘I Plan to Vote for a Republican’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would vote for a Republican when repeatedly asked if he would endorse former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about former Vice President Mike Pence. As you know he made a lot of headlines at the end of this week when he said he would not endorse his former boss Donald Trump. It comes as a number of trump critics from Mitch McConnell to Chris Sununu and Brian Kemp said they are going to endorse Donald Trump. I know you’ve gotten this question a lot but now that he is the presumptive nominee I have to ask, will you endorse Donald Trump?”

Cassidy said, “I’m smiling because this keeps my streak unbroken on “Meet the Press,” where I’m asked a question this or similar to that. My staff had an over under to how long I would take. At this point all I will say is I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency pf the United States.”

Welker said, “And I have to continue the streak and ask you follow-ups to get an answer out of you, senator. Just again, will you endorse, are you ruling it out?”

Cassidy said, “The answer I’m going to give and consistently given is I plan to vote Republican for the presidency of the United States.”

Cassidy said, “You haven’t endorsed him yet.”

Welker said, “I’ve answered this question so many times before, by the way. I’ve answered this question so many times before on every show, but anyway that’s my answer.”

Cassidy said, “I hear you. This week is a little different because he did just become the presumptive nominee. So you don’t have plans to endorse him. you plan to endorse and vote for, as you say, a Republican. will you vote for Donald Trump or will you write in a name?”

Cassidy said, “Really good, Kristen, but I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States.”

Welker said, “Would you rule out voting for Donald Trump? Let me ask you that. Is it off the table for you?”

Cassidy said, “You know, I think you’re kind of beating a dead horse right now. I’ve been very explicit with what my answer is and I’ve answered this in greater detail in times past. So I will stay where I’ve said and I plan to vote Republican for the presidency of the United States.”

