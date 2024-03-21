Biden Co-Chair, Dem Sen. Coons: Biden Acting on Border Has ‘Been Considered,’ I Think It’s Not ‘Best Step’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on whether President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on immigration by stating that while executive orders have “been considered,” “I continue to think that the best step for us to take is to take up and pass the bipartisan bill that was negotiated at great length here, by Sen. Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Murphy (D-CT) with Sen. Sinema (I-AZ).”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:50] “And you don’t think that executive orders are coming down the pike on the immigration front?”

Coons responded, “I know they’ve been considered, but I continue to think that the best step for us to take is to take up and pass the bipartisan bill that was negotiated at great length here, by Republican Sen. Lankford and Democratic Sen. Murphy with Sen. Sinema. I also think the House should take up and pass the supplemental that will fund Ukraine, fund Israel, and fund humanitarian aid. My hope is that Speaker Johnson will put that on the floor, just after we clear these annual appropriations bills today or tomorrow.”

