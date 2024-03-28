Carville: Non-White Male Voter ‘Detachment’ Troublesome for Biden

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he is troubled by the possibility President Joe Biden will lose non-white male voters because they are detached.

During a March 6 MSNBC appearance, Carville said, “We need help. I’m not sugarcoating this thing at all. We’re not at an advantageous position right now. We’re going to have a hard time replicating the 2020 coalition particularly among under 30 and non-white. For President Biden to come back and win this thing, we’re going to have do better with middle roaders, swing voters.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “Do you feel the same way? Do you think the State of the Union changed anything?”

Carville said, “I do think that the polling has gotten a little bit better, that I do. But we’re not going to replicate the 2020 coalition. Most people think we’re going to lose Hispanic males. The young black males have become so disengaged from this process and it’s happened rapidly.”

He added, “That’s a great concern for me. I think President Biden could win the election, but I think in terms of identifying with the party and building as you go forward, the male detachment in the United States is a significant problem particularly among what we would call non-white white males. It troubles me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN