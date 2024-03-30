ICE Official: Release of Safety Threats Without Our Knowledge Is ‘How It Is with Most of These Sanctuary Jurisdictions’

During portions of an interview with Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said that he can’t deal with every public safety threat due to a lack of resources and commented on an accused child rapist being released without ICE being notified by saying, “in Massachusetts, that’s how it is with most of these sanctuary jurisdictions.”

Lyons said, “I don’t have enough officers or resources to tackle every one of these public safety threats. Are we going after the child rapists today, or are we going to go after that two-times deported fentanyl dealer? Because we can’t get both.”

In another part of the report on ICE arresting illegal immigrants charged with crimes, Melugin asked, “How are you guys not notified about a child rapist being released?”

Lyons responded, “Unfortunately, in Massachusetts, that’s how it is with most of these sanctuary jurisdictions.”

At the end of the segment, Melugin said, “And ICE says all of those arrests you saw happened because local authorities ignored their detainer request to keep these guys in custody due to sanctuary policies. ICE says all of those suspects will remain in federal custody until their local charges are resolved, then ICE will seek to deport every single one of them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett