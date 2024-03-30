Zakaria: Biden’s Plan Is ‘Give in to the Left’ on Cultural Issues and Say ‘The Economy Is Doing Great’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria said that President Joe Biden’s strategy is to “give in to the left” on cultural issues and say the economy’s “doing great.” And that while Biden “is not where those woke left-wing progressive groups are” “he’s worried about saying it.”

After a discussion of diversity decrees and left-wing programs in the military, Zakaria said, “[T]he Biden strategy seems to be, we’ll give in to the left on these issues, and then we’ll just improve the economy and we’ll run on the economy and the economy is doing great. And he’s right, the economy is doing superbly. But we are in a new battleground of politics. … Because you look at Biden, his approval rating’s at 38% despite the fact that the U.S. economy is doing fantastically, 50-year lows in unemployment, our economy is double the size of the Eurozone now. It was the same size in 2008. But, look at Europe, those leaders are doing badly. People say, we have all this right-wing populism because we hollowed out our manufacturing workforce. Well, France and Germany didn’t, they’re facing huge right-wing populism problems. They say it’s all because of economic inequality. Well, the Scandinavian countries don’t have as much inequality as we have by any stretch and Sweden has an actual fascist party as its second-largest party. The new politics is all about these cultural issues. And I fear that Biden, instead of dealing with it, immigration, — he needs to do what Bill Clinton did with that Sister Souljah speech and say, — because he’s not, — in fact, it would be truthful, Biden is not where those woke left-wing progressive groups are. But I think he’s worried about saying it. And so, instead, he thinks, we’ll just make the economy better.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett