Warnock: Trump Selling Bibles Is Like the Money Changers Jesus Chased Out

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump doing an advertisement for a Bible was like the money changers Jesus chased out of the temple.

Host Dana Bash said, “Donald Trump, is marking this Holy Week by posting a video. He did so encouraging people to buy as $60. Trump endorsed Bible listen to what he said.”

In a video, Trump said, “All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many. It’s my favorite book. It’s a lot of people’s favorite book. I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

Bash asked, “The group selling that Bible says, it paid to license Trump’s name and image, which means he’s making money off the sales. What do you make of that?”

Warnock said, “The Bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement and Jesus in the very last week of his life chased the money changers out of the temple those who would take sacred things and use them as cheap relics to be sold in the marketplace. The sad thing is that none of us are surprised by this. This is what we expect from the former president if he’s not selling us stakes, he’s selling us a school whose degree is not worth the paper that is written on. If he’s not selling us a school is selling us sneakers and now he’s trying to sell the scriptures. At the end of the day I think he’s trying to sell the American people a bill of goods and that worked in 2016, although he did not win the popular vote even in 2016, it did not work in 2020. I don’t think it’s going to work in 2024.”

