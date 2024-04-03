Adams on NYPD Slaying: There’s Concern for Criminals, but Not Victims, ‘We Have This Revolving Door’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) reacted to the slaying of New York City police officer Jonathan Diller by stating that “We have this revolving door” in the criminal justice system and “Everyone wants to protect people who commit crimes, we need to protect people who are the victims of these crimes that are committed.”

Co-host Eva Pilgrim said, “New York City police officer Jonathan Diller was killed in the line of duty. I want to talk about him. You spoke at his funeral. That death has really rattled a lot of people here.”

Adams responded, “It has. … And when I was in the hospital room seeing his family and the doctors were massaging his heart, we were all hoping that we would not lose this 31‑year‑old young man with a beautiful child, beautiful baby. And it just humanized this, and it’s just so raw what these officers are feeling. This was a bad guy, 20 arrests. His accomplice in the car was just arrested in April for a gun crime. We have this revolving door. Everyone wants to protect people who commit crimes, we need to protect people who are the victims of these crimes that are committed.”

