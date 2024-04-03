MSNBC’s Hayes on Iran Strike: Netanyahu ‘Ready for More War’ to Stay in Office

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes stated that Israel’s strike on Iranian military officials is a demonstration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “appears to be ready for more war” and that Netanyahu wants war to stay in office.

Hayes said, “Netanyahu, for his part, appears to be ready for more war. Within hours of the news on the strike on aid workers…Israeli forces used their precision weapons to bomb an Iranian consulate in Syria, killing seven high-ranking military officials. Now, consulates are off-limits, as a matter of international law. One former U.S. official called that strike ‘incredibly reckless.’ It is raising fears of a wider Israeli war with Iran and Syria, a war that could quickly suck in the United States. It’s been clear since day one just what Netanyahu’s political interest demands. The failure — security failure of October 7, the horror of it, the bone-deep horror of it was Netanyahu’s fault. He was the head of the state and Israelis understood as such. And so, his survival always depended on staving off the day of reckoning, right? For the war to stretch on as long as possible, because the reckoning he is overdue is coming as soon as the war ends. It comes on the day after. So, that’s what incentives are and they have been.”

