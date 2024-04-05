GOP Rep. McCormick: Biden ‘the Weakest President We’ve Probably Ever Had in Foreign Policy’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Richard McCormick (R-GA) blasted President Joe Biden for his handling of the Israeli-Hamas conflict underway in Gaza.

McCormick called Biden “the weakest president” the United States has had in the foreign policy arena.

“In this week’s near primary election, almost 40,000 Democrats reportedly voted blank to protest Biden’s stance on this Israeli war,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “He’s basically picking a fight with Bibi Netanyahu in the middle of Netanyahu’s fight of his life. Your reaction?”

“It goes to show his failed foreign policy in every aspect,” McCormick replied. “He’s the weakest president we’ve probably ever had in foreign policy, the way he withdrew from Afghanistan. I take great offense as an Afghani veteran, the way he handles this has no consistency with the United Nations. He didn’t do anything with the funding of UNRWA with people literally paid for by the United Nations, which is mostly the United States, helping Hamas invade Israel.”

“We never talked about defunding them from the President’s side,” he added. He has no consistency in his foreign policy. He never holds anybody in Gaza or the Palestinians accountable for not releasing hostages. He’s not linking any sort of aid packages to that. He’s only one-sided. This is totally based on political expediency, and it’s not appreciated by people who understand what’s really going on.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor