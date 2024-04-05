MSNBC’s Wallace: CEOs Not Supporting Biden ‘Disgusting’ — Pick the Guy Not Running as Autocrat

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said on her show “Deadline” that CEOs of American companies who do not support the reelection of President Joe Biden were “disgusting.”

On Lindell TV in January, Trump said, “We have an economy that is incredible. We have an economy that is so fragile. The only reason its running now is it is running off the fumes of what we did. It is just running off the fumes. And when there is a crash, I hope it is going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”

Wallace said, “You already are and the only people running on fumes are the insurrectionist.”

She continued, “I think if you have a successful company and you have American workers, you shouldn’t want them to live out The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Wallace added, “If you are an employer in America you should be invested enough America to not want the guy that is running as an autocrat. I think its disgusting that CEOs are going to ride it out and see how this thing shakes out. I have never been so disappointed in sort of a major chunk of American civic life.”

