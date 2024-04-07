Gov. Abbott: U.S. Is Being ‘Invaded’ Because Biden Playing ‘Political Games’

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast on “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s “political games” are causing the invasion of the United States by migrants.

Abbott said, “The person who is actually using illegal immigrants as political pawns is Joe Biden. He has created this open border policy that has allowed illegal immigrants into our country to appeal to appease the far leftists and the Democrat party, folks like Ocasio-Cortez. He is trying to win their support while at the same time destroying the country he is in charge of. He is the commander-in-chief. We are being invaded in ways that are putting our country at risk because of the political games that Joe Biden is playing.”

He added, “Mayor Adams is aiding and abetting that by having a sanctuary of city status welcoming in anybody from across the world to live there or stay there, in New York City, on the bill of New York City. Mayor Adams needs to do is he needs to stop talking boldly about illegal immigration and the migrants that Texas is sending there, and he needs to step up and do his own job because look at the dangers of New York City under his watch.”

