Axelrod: Arizona Abortion Ban Is an ‘Earthquake’ that Could ‘Tip This Election’

CNN contributor David Axelrod said Tuesday on “The Situation Room” that the Arizona Supreme Court upholding a 123-year-old law that bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother was an “earthquake” that could “tip this election.”

Axelrod said, “This has put the health care of women in peace of mind of women across Arizona at risk. And so we should not forget the substance in this.”

He continued, “But as a political matter this could not be more of a disaster for the Republican Party. Yesterday Donald Trump said it’s up to the people in the states. Let the states decide. Well, here you find what happens when you let the states decide. In Florida a six-week ban is in place. I guarantee you in both those states, if you put that on the ballot and they will be on the ballot in the form of initiatives that a majority of voters in those states do not agree with those policies.”

Axelrod added, “So I think what this does is it puts a battleground state more in the leaning D column and then the leaning R column because I think there’s going to be a massive turnout in November for a constitutional amendment in the state of Arizona because the voters of Arizona now have a demonstration of the fragility of abortion rights in the post Dobbs era. I think this is an earthquake, those electoral votes in Arizona could be the ones that tip this election.”

