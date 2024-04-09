Biden: I Want Israel ‘to Just Call for a Ceasefire’

During an interview with Univision that took place last Wednesday and aired on Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that he wants “the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country.”

Interviewer Enrique Acevedo asked, “Do you think, at this point, Prime Minister Netanyahu is more concerned about his political survival than he is in the national interest of his people?”

Biden responded, “What I will tell you is I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his [approach]. I think it’s outrageous that those four — or three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out on a highway where it wasn’t like it was along the shore, it wasn’t like there was a convoy moving there, etc. So, what I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country. I’ve spoken with everyone from the Saudis, to the Jordanians, to the Egyptians. They’re prepared to move in. They’re prepared to move this food in, and I think there’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now.”

