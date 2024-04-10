Dem Rep. Jonathan Jackson: Feds Do Same Thing with Migrants I Want Abbott Investigated for ‘Child Smuggling’ for

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) stated that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) should be investigated by the federal government for “child smuggling” over his busing of migrants to sanctuary cities, but acknowledged that the federal government does the same thing, “and it’s wrong.”

Jackson said [relevant remarks begin around 4:10] that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson “didn’t seek or choose” the migrants in the city, “they were shipped. And I went and put a letter into the Department of Homeland Security, also to the Department of Justice, asking them to investigate Gov. Greg Abbott on child smuggling. You cannot put the children on buses that are unaccompanied by an adult and move them across state lines. So, those persons, and there are many children that have come, that’s simply wrong. You can’t do that. I need an ID to get on a plane, a train, a bus. You can’t move people across state line[s] and simply dump them. There are…19,000 people that have been dumped in Chicago, if you will –.”

Co-host John Roberts then cut in to say, “But the federal government does the same thing, they just do it very quietly.”

Jackson responded, “Well, and it’s wrong. And so, — but it needs to be enforced in the law.”

He continued that Venezuelan migrants should have work permits.

