Biden Co-Chair Clyburn: People Must See ‘Real’ on Economy, Not Disinfo., 401(K)s ‘Not About People’s Everyday Lives’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that “401(k)s are not about people’s everyday lives.” And “we’ve got to get” people “to see…that inflation today is about 40% of what it was when Joe Biden took office.” And get people to see “that which is real, not what they may hear on social media.”

Clyburn said, “I think that we have to focus on people’s everyday lives. And 401(k)s are not about people’s everyday lives. And I do believe, just from my own observations, from the conversations I’ve had with people, they are concerned about things like inflation, but what we’ve got to get them to see is that inflation today is about 40% of what it was when Joe Biden took office. And so, the inflation rates are down and people’s incomes are up. Unemployment is on the decrease. And, although we see the prices at the stores costing more money, people are, in fact, earning greater incomes. So, what we’ve got to do is make sure that people see the policies of the Biden administration, how they affect their everyday lives, and get them to see, in his policies, that which is real, not what they may hear on social media. One of the focus group people talked about social media and the misrepresentation, disinformation, all of those things are out there, and that’s the battle that we have to fight, and we’ve got to do a better job of fighting it more effectively.”

He added that Biden should compare his record on the economy to Trump’s and argue that he could do more if he had more Democrats in Congress while acknowledging people have problems.

