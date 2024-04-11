GOP Rep. David Joyce: Biden Says He Doesn’t Know if He Can Close Border, But Knew He Could Act on Loans Right Away

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) noted that President Joe Biden has been willing to repeatedly try student loan plans through executive action but won’t try anything on the border and contrasted Biden’s claim that he still doesn’t know if he has the power to close the border through executive power over three years into his presidency with his ability to figure out alternative student loan action less than a year after the Supreme Court struck down his first attempt.

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “I don’t understand this, he doesn’t know if he has the power to shut down the border. But he’s got a complete office of lawyers, the White House Counsel. He’s got a Department of Justice, and there’s a department over there that provides legal advice. We are now in April of 2024, your thoughts.”

Joyce responded, “Compare and contrast that to his willingness to, after student loan forgiveness was found to be illegal, his willingness to try it again. Yet, he won’t try anything at the border. He doesn’t care. His orders are the exact problem that he put on as soon as he got into office that have created and exacerbated the problem that we presently see at the border.”

