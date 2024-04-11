Kato Kaelin: ‘I Still Believe’ O.J. Simpson Is Guilty

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Kato Kaelin, who was one of the prosecution’s key witnesses in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, reiterated his view on Simpson’s role in the alleged murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Goldman.

Kaelin said that he still believes that Simpson, who passed earlier in the day, was guilty of those murders.

“Do you believe O.J. Simpson is innocent?” Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters asked.

“No, I have given my opinion,” Kaelin replied. “My opinion was, I think he’s guilty. I have that opinion, and I still believe that today. And I was listening to this show, and you sort of encapsulated the last 30 years. And I was going, oh, my — my — your monologue is just — it brought back so much to my feelings. I was — it was wonderful — no, not wonderful, but it was like I went back in time.”

“And I was thinking about that line he said about heaven and hell and believing it,” he continued. “Well, on his deathbed, I don’t know if he said a penance or not, but I really believe he is guilty, and if he made peace with God or not.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor