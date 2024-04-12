Dem Rep. Suozzi on Top General Saying Russian Military Grew Back: Sanctions Aren’t Enforced Strongly Enough

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) reacted to U.S. European Command Commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli telling Congress that Russia’s military has “grown back to what they were before” the invasion of Ukraine by stating that sanctions on Russia “have to be enforced more strongly, but we need to recognize, Russia is conscripting more soldiers, they’re building more weapons plants” and Ukraine needs help.

Suozzi said, “The sanctions have to be enforced more strongly, but we need to recognize, Russia is conscripting more soldiers, they’re building more weapons plants. Ukraine has done a fantastic job fighting back, but right now, they’re running out of ammunition, and we need to help them. As you heard the Japanese prime minister say today, this is important for all democracies throughout the world. And there was — I was happily surprised to see how much bipartisan support there was for the prime minister of Japan’s comments about the need to fund Ukraine and to support Ukraine. That support is in the United States Congress. We need Speaker Johnson (R-LA) to put it on the floor, stop letting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the other extremists block him. Let’s get this on the floor. I promise it will pass.”

