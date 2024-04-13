Maher: The Countries Progressives Love to Urge Us to Copy Are Against Puberty Blockers for Kids

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher noted that the European countries that progressives love to urge America to copy have put the brakes on giving puberty blockers to children and said that “liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes, and I’m generally with the gas pedal, but not if we’re driving off a cliff.”

Maher stated, “They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes, and I’m generally with the gas pedal, but not if we’re driving off a cliff. On the trans issue, America is — no ands, ifs, or buts about it — absolutely alone in the world now, an outlier country. Last month, England’s National Health Service announced that there’s ‘not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness‘ of puberty blockers for third-graders, and that they were going to stop fumbling around with children’s privates, because that’s Prince Andrew’s job. … So too with all the other ‘good place’ countries, in direct opposition to America’s choice to affirm children’s wishes on switching gender no matter the age or psychiatric history. The far left, which always liked to use, well, Europe does it. Yeah, no, that doesn’t work on this one anymore.”

