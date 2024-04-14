Kennedy: ‘Biden Is Being Influenced by the Hamas Wing of the Democratic Party’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden was “being influenced by the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.”

Kennedy said, “I think my position is pretty clear. I love Israel. I despise Putin. I despise the Communist Party of China and I despise the Ayatollah in Iran. I don’t want America to be the world’s policeman, but I don’t want those guys to be the world’s policeman either. And with with those guys, if you turn the other cheek, you just get it in the neck. More sheep is not going to solve the wolf problem . I expect, I don’t know, but I expect the speaker of the House probably next week to put an Israel bill, Israel support bill on the floor of the House. I think it will be followed by a bill to support Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific and number three, i think he will put a bill to support Ukraine.”

He continued, “The big issue on those bills will bot be Ukraine, the big issue will be Israel because It is clear that President Biden is being influenced by the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.”

Kennedy added, “Let me say it again, more sheep is not going to solve the wolf problem. My advice to the president today — for what it’s worth — Mr. President, don’t stop it. Support Israel. With respect, go to Amazon and buy a spine online. Peace through weakness never works, not with these hard armed men.”

