Dem Rep. Himes: We Should ‘Be Satisfied’ with Israel’s ‘Punch’ on ‘Diplomatic Facility’ and Iran’s ‘Counterpunch’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) commented on tensions between Israel and Iran by saying that “this is a moment for everybody to be satisfied with the punch and the counterpunch,” where “Israel killed seven military officers in a Damascus diplomatic facility. The Iranians had a very lame response that was largely taken down.”

Himes said, “[A] regional war, which if Israel goes after Iran, again — now, let’s step back here and remember what happened, Israel killed seven military officers in a Damascus diplomatic facility. The Iranians had a very lame response that was largely taken down. I understand that maybe a missile may have hit an air force base and there was injury done to a young girl. But this is the moment for everybody to sit down and say, we had a punch and a counterpunch, let’s not turn this into a regional war, which would be devastating in terms of fatalities, would be devastating in terms of the region, would be pretty quickly translated into higher gas prices at the American pump, we could just go on, hostages would now be off the table. So, this is a moment for everybody to be satisfied with the punch and the counterpunch, and let’s get back to trying to solve the larger issues that we’ve been dealing with now for six months in Israel-Gaza.”

