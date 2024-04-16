Haberman: Trump ‘Made a Pretty Specific Stare’ After Report he Dozed Off During Trial

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Monday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump gave her a “pretty specific stare” in court after she reported that the former president fell asleep during his New York trial.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Was he reading along the questionnaire?

HABERMAN: He was because the way it would work is the jurors, who were asked questions, are asked to answer the questionnaire, were seated in the jury box. And then, they would just go down with the answers without saying what the question was, in the interest of time, because this is such an expansive juror questionnaire. So, unless you had it in front of you, you didn’t really know what they were responding to, until many of them said what their news- reading habits were. And he was reading along, to see what they were talking about.

COLLINS: And yes, there’s a pool in there. So there’s someone sending basically dispatches to us, as we’re sitting outside, other reporters.

HABERMAN: And that’s what — that’s what I was part of, was the pool.

COLLINS: And you were — so you were actually in the room for that. At one point, the pool said that he was glaring at you, for several seconds. You had reported shortly before that, during a break that he appeared to be falling asleep, at one point, as the proceedings were getting kind of tedious. Did you notice that?

HABERMAN: Yes. I mean, yes, I noticed it. He made a pretty specific stare at me and, and walked out of the room.

COLLINS: I’ve been on the receiving end of said glares.

HABERMAN: I know you have. I have too. I reported earlier that he had appeared to fall asleep. Now, we had seen him, and I want to be clear that lots of, I’ve seen lots of people fall asleep in courtrooms. I’ve seen jurors fall asleep. I’ve seen judges fall asleep. If anyone falls asleep, who is a criminal defendant, in a case, we’re going to report on it. But he doesn’t like when such things are reported. And I’m guessing. I don’t know that that’s what this was about. I think that having to sit there, and be captive, while we all report on him is going to be deeply uncomfortable for him, because he is somebody who likes to control things.