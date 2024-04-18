Dershowitz: Columbia Hasn’t Addressed DEI, Which Causes Antisemitism and Will ‘Destroy’ Every School

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Columbia University President Nemat Shafik should get some credit for her handling of antisemitism on campus, but “she hasn’t dealt with the problem. The core problem is DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion and intersectionality. These dominate universities today, and they’re the sources of antisemitism.” And “will destroy every major university in America” if they’re not uprooted.

Dershowitz said, “Well, she gets about a B- with grade inflation, because she hasn’t dealt with the problem. The core problem is DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion and intersectionality. These dominate universities today, and they’re the sources of antisemitism.”

He added that Columbia “wanted anti-Israel professors on the faculty, because they were getting funding from anti-Israel countries. This is a much deeper problem. This goes back years and years and years, and until and unless universities like Harvard and Columbia get rid of, uproot, completely from top to bottom, the DEI bureaucracy and the intersectionality bureaucracy, this will continue, and it will destroy every major university in America and turn American universities into the same third-rate institutions that Professor Joseph Massad is as a third-rate scholar. So, boy does she have work to be done. And some of it’s going to be difficult, because her faculty won’t support her, many of her students won’t support her. The problem is a lot deeper than what we see on television today. What we see on television today is the tip of the iceberg. But don’t call these people pro-Palestinian. They are anti-Palestinian. They’re pro-Hamas.”

