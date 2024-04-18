Jesse Ventura: I Could Beat Both Biden and Trump

Former Minnesota Reform Party Gov. Jesse Ventura said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that he could beat bothident Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match-up.

Ventura said, “I’ll tell you this Erin, I think right now I have no, I’m an individual, I don’t have a big bunch of people behind me or none of that. But I’ll tell you this, if I had ballot access in all 50 states and I were allowed to debate, I could beat these two major party candidates. They would be easier to beat then Attorney General Humphrey was and Mayor Norm Coleman was back in 98. And here’s why Humphrey and Coleman were not disliked. Nobody was not liking the election at all. This election you got two major party candidates nobody even wants to see this election, let alone vote in it necessarily. And I guarantee, I be the youngest candidate that’s for sure.”

He added, “You in the media like to term things are spoilers third parties are not spoilers. When you when you go to vote and do your civic duty you vote for the candidate or the person that you most want to be to be the president of the United States irregardless of their party. If you go vote for the person you want his president, then you’ve done your civic duty.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN