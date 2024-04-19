WATCH: Man Sets Self on Fire in Front of Trump Courthouse Live on CNN

[WARNING: Disturbing Content]

A man set himself on fire in front of the Manhattan courtroom on Friday as a CNN live broadcast reported on the jury being seating in former President Donald Trump’s trial.

Anchor Laura Coates said, “We have a man who has literally set fire to himself. A man has emblazoned himself outside of the courthouse just now. Our cameras are turning right now. A man has now lit himself on fire. Outside of the courthouse in Manhattan, where we’re waiting history to be made. A full jury panel is gone. We are watching a man who was fully emblazoned in the front of the courthouse today. We’re watching multiple fires breaking out around his body and person. We have seen an arm that has been visible that has been engulfed in total flames. There is chaos, and it’s happening. People are wondering right now if people are in danger. I’m looking across the courtyard. There is a man racing with aid.”

She added, “We have members of security details. NYPD is rushing to the scene. They are trying to come now. Officers are on the scene. A fire extinguisher is right now present being put on this man to try to put out…People are climbing over barricades to try to separate the public, to put out the flame on this man. He has lit himself on fire in front of the courthouse right now. We are watching as the flames…We can smell the air. I can smell the burning of some sort of flesh. I can smell the burning of some sort of agent being used as well as an accelerant to put that fire…I smell an actual fire extinguisher having been displayed, and she continued to report what she was seeing onsite.

