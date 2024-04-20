Maher: Pro-Hamas Protests the ‘Result of the Kind of Stuff that Flows Down from Places Like NPR’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher agreed with Uri Berliner’s criticisms of NPR and stated that the pro-terrorism protesters are “the result of the kind of stuff that flows down from places and NPR and colleges.” And that even Democrats can’t think that the editorial slant inside NPR is a good thing because NPR doesn’t actually consider all the issues and perspectives.

Maher said, “[T]he big show was called ‘All Things Considered.’ It’s not all things considered. He’s not wrong. And he pointed out, for example, that, of the 87 people working in editorial positions there, 87 are Democrats. Even if you’re a Democrat, you can’t think this is good.”

He further stated that new NPR CEO Katherine Maher isn’t a liberal, and she’s “a ‘Portlandia’ character.”

Later, after talking about NPR’s identity politics obsession, Maher said, “[T]he people on the bridge who are protesting for terrorists. I think this is the result of the kind of stuff that flows down from places like NPR and colleges.”

He added, “I don’t like it when I see college kids who don’t understand anything about history, and somehow, now the Jews are the Nazis?”

