Maher: This Year’s DNC Will Be a Repeat of 1968 with Pro-Hamas Protesters

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher predicted that this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be a repeat of the chaotic 1968 Democratic National Convention, which was also held in Chicago, because there will be large numbers of protesters whose “new cause” is “Hamas, to be on their side.”

Maher said, “I was twelve years old, when they had it in 1968 in Chicago. It was like my baptism into politics, like, wow, this is kind of interesting shit going on on TV, and I know this is politics — but because there [were] hippies in the streets and the cops were beating the shit out of them, it was really quite dramatic. And it’s going to happen again, because the kids, they’re going to be out there in force chanting about Genocide Joe, because this is their new cause now. This, they think, is the cause of their lifetime, Hamas, to be on their side. So, I’m just wondering how the Democrats are going to come out of that convention. Because I remember the last time that happened in Chicago, they got bloodied by it, and Nixon won the White House.”

