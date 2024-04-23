Columbia Prof.: Our Faculty Jumped in to Help Protesters After Ignoring Plight of Jewish Students

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Columbia University Adjunct Associate Professor of International and Public Affairs Hagar Chemali criticized fellow members of the Columbia faculty who were willing to defend the protesters on campus but weren’t willing to do the same for Jewish students on campus.

Chemali said, “So, when I saw the protests of the professors yesterday, I was really displeased with that, and the reason is because…their argument is that they are doing it to protect students and that they view that one of the key responsibilities of a professor is to protect a student, regardless of that student’s views. Fine. No, I don’t have a problem with that per se. But if that is your argument, then where were those professors in protecting the Jewish students when they were being verbally attacked, when some of them had their yarmulkes lopped off their heads, when some of them had their Israeli flags taken and shredded or burned, where were they with that? There were Jewish students who required escorts to go to Seder dinners. That is in New York City in 2024, in America. That’s absurd. And I don’t see the professors being equal about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett