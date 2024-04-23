Cotton: Biden Should Revoke Visas of Students Breaking Laws in Anti-Israel Protests

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that the Biden administration should revoke the visas of foreign students involved in illegal activity during the ongoing anti-Israel protests at Columbia University and other colleges across the United States.

Cotton said, “I gather there were about 100 people arrested last night at NYU. It seems like there may need to be even more arrests today. These university presidents need to ask the mayor and the chief of police in New York to send in New York City’s finest to arrest anyone who’s breaking the law, who’s squatting on private property when they’ve been told to disperse, who’s harassing or intimidating Jewish students in a nascent pogrom, and demand that students actually do what they’re supposed to do on campus, which is go to school.”

He added, “And by the way, any of these students who are foreigners here on visas should immediately have their visas revoked by the Biden Administration, be promptly deported. They have no right to be here. They certainly have no right to be here spewing anti-Semitic and anti-Israel filth.”

Cotton concluded, “It’s not the university’s prerogative whether or not the NYPD come onto their campus. It would certainly be welcome at the university presidents and their police forces would cooperate, but New York City has an obligation to enforce the law and to protect innocent civilians like those Jewish students.”

