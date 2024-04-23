Dershowitz: Campus Antisemitism ‘More Dangerous’ Than and ‘May Be Worse’ Than Charlottesville, January 6

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz argued that antisemitism on college campuses is “more dangerous” than and “may be worse” than Charlottesville and January 6 because neither Charlottesville or January 6 involved people who will be in leadership positions, but the campus antisemitism is being done by “the people who will be in the editorial rooms of The New York Times, on CNN, in Goldman Sachs, in law firms, running for Congress.”

Dershowitz stated, “[W]hat is happening on college campuses today may be worse than what happened on January 6, may be worse than what happened in Charlottesville, and we are not concerned nearly as much about it as we were about January 6. January 6 involved a relatively small number of people, low thousands, they aren’t people who are going to be our future leaders. Charlottesville didn’t involve our future leaders. What’s going on on college campuses today, we are Hamas, means our future leaders, the people who will be in the editorial rooms of The New York Times, on CNN, in Goldman Sachs, in law firms, running for Congress. That’s why it’s more dangerous what’s going on today.”

He added, “And thank you Bob Kraft for cutting off all your aid to Columbia, I’ve done the same — I don’t have your money — with Harvard, with Yale, nobody should contribute to these Ivy League cesspools, which have become incubators for the worst form of anti-Jewish racism that I’ve known in my 85 years of life. This is a scary time. Yes, it is, in some ways, like 1933 in Germany, but in other ways, it’s not, because the Jews have Israel to defend [them]. And as long as the Jews have Israel and Israel has weapons, including nuclear weapons, we won’t see a repeat of 1941 and 1942.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett