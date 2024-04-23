NYU Prof.: NYU Would Fire Me if I Talked About Any Other Group the Way Jews Are Talked About

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business Scott Galloway stated that he’d be fired immediately and unemployable in academia if he had used rhetoric similar to the antisemitic protests on campuses but there’s “a double standard when it comes to hate speech as long as it’s against Jews.” And “there’s just a different standard for Jews and Israel when it comes to prosecuting a war. They’re allowed to fight back to a truce, but unlike America or any other Western nation that is attacked this viciously, they’re not allowed to win a war. It’s a double standard.”

Galloway said, “If Mexico had elected a jihadist cartel to run their country and then they incurred into Texas, and on a per capita basis, killed 35,000 people…and on the way back, took the freshmen class at SMU hostage and hid them under tunnels, what would we do? It’d be the great Sonora radioactive parking lot. But Jews are not allowed, and Israel is not allowed to prosecute a war, and they are prosecuting a war more humanely than we have done. The ratio of combatants to civilians is — of civilian death to combatant mortality is lower than it was in Mosul, lower than it was in Japan, lower than it was in Germany. So, there’s just a different standard for Jews and Israel when it comes to prosecuting a war. They’re allowed to fight back to a truce, but unlike America or any other Western nation that is attacked this viciously, they’re not allowed to win a war. It’s a double standard.”

He added, “I do think there is a double standard. I had walked by NYU last night, what I saw was a peaceful protest, but I can tell you, if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said, lynch the blacks or burn the gays, my ID would be shut off by that night and I would never work in academia again. There would be no need for the words context or nuance. I wouldn’t be protected by terms like First Amendment or free speech. I would be out of the world of academia. It seems like we have a double standard when it comes to hate speech as long as it’s against Jews.”

Galloway further stated that Israel hasn’t “streaked itself in glory over the last 20 or 30 years. They’ve shifted from being kind of a David to the Goliath.”

