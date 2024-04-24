Weissmann: Arizona Indictments Mean Kenneth Chesebro Likely Cooperating

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Donald Trump’s former Attorney Kenneth Chesebro is likely cooperating with the Arizona prosecutors who indicted 17 individuals in an election case.

Reading from The Washington Post, host Joy Red said, “An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted seven attorneys and aides affiliated with Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as well as 11 Republicans on felony charges related to their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, according to an announcement by the state attorney general. Those indicted include former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, top campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former campaign aide Mike Roman. All are accused of allegedly aiding an unsuccessful strategy to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump instead of Biden after the 2020 election.’ Your reaction to that, Andrew Weissmann?”

Weissmann said, “My reaction is, I mean, first, you know, wow. This is like rounding up the usual suspects.”

He continued, “But what name is not there? Obviously we have talked about Donald Trump and that issue, Chesebro, what this tells me is he’s cooperating. I mean really cooperating because it doesn’t make sense that he would not be indicted.”

Weissmann added, “If Chesebro is the person there is the reason he has not been indicted. It has to be that he’s cooperating.”

