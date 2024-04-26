Karl Rove: Biden, Trump Debate Would Be ‘Most Important’ Since 1980

Former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that a debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden would be the most significant in decades.

When asked if there would be a debate earlier on the Howard Stern radio show, Biden said, “I am, somewhere. I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “Karl Rove how important is a debate?”

Rove said, “I think they are general This will be the most important presidential debate, if it happens, since at least the 1980 presidential debate.”

He continued, “You may remember back then there was only one between incumbent Jimmy Carter and his challenger Ronald Reagan A lot of undecideds in late October when the one debate took place. And out of that debate, Ronald Reagan said the right things that convinced the voters who are up for grabs to move decisively into his camp.”

Rove added, “I suspect that this debate if it happens, or these debates, the first one is supposed to be under the Debate Commission here in Texas at Texas State University, so if these debates occur more people will be watching them and I suspect they will have a dispositive impact on the outcome of the election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN