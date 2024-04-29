Watch: Pelosi Accuses MSNBC’s Katy Tur of Being ‘an Apologist for Donald Trump’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that she believed host Katie Tur was an “apologist” for former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said, “Now on the ballot saying he should have immunity from whatever he might do, I mean, really, I have sympathy and respect for everybody who votes. I’m just glad people vote. I know some of them will never, will always reject those of us who might look different to them in leadership and the rest, and that’s that. But there are those who have real legitimate concerns about immigration, globalization, innovation, and what does that mean to their job and their family’s future? And we have to address those concerns. And Joe Biden is doing that. Created 9 million jobs in his term in office. Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of a president. So, we just have to make sure people know.”

Tur said, “That was a global pandemic.”

Pelosi said, “He had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine.”

Tur said, “I don’t think anybody can accuse me of that.”

