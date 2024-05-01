Columbia Prof.: Investigate Funding of Faculty, Protest Groups

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Columbia Business School Professor Ran Kivetz called for bipartisan investigations into the funding sources of certain professors on campus and protest groups because “There is no way that, suddenly, all over campuses in the U.S., we see this type of violence, this type of anti-American rhetoric, this type of antisemitism.”

Kivetz said, “[T]here are faculty, unfortunately, at Columbia and other universities that suffer from what may be a very ancient malady or disease — two maladies, one is antisemitism, and other one is willful ignorance, not knowing really what’s going on. And, unfortunately, they have a lot of influence on the students, the youth, I think these professors are being influenced and we need to investigate whether they’re being funded, for example, the Students for Justice in Palestine…that is something that should be investigated by bipartisan, by the executive branch to see who’s driving this. There is no way that, suddenly, all over campuses in the U.S., we see this type of violence, this type of anti-American rhetoric, this type of antisemitism.”

He also stated that most of Columbia’s faculty are thankful for the NYPD’s work on campus and expressed his hope that the vast majority of students and faculty just want to learn and study and do good work.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett