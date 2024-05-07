Biden Surrogate: Remaining 20-30,000 Hamas Fighters Can’t Repeat 10/7, So Biden Wants ‘Diplomatic Solution’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Biden Campaign Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that even though there are between 20,000 and 30,000 Hamas terrorists still in Rafah, they can’t repeat October 7 “according to the military that I get briefed on,” and so President Joe Biden is saying that a diplomatic solution is what will work.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “So, you heard the President just this afternoon, and a lot of people were asking for this kind of very strong statement on antisemitism, and he blamed it on Hamas, squarely, what happened on October 7, and yet, he’s pushing Israel for a ceasefire. What does he think will happen to the remaining battalions of Hamas? Won’t they just rise up and do October 7 all over again if they follow his desires?”

Khanna answered, “Well, the President was very clear to condemn, unequivocally, the Hamas October 7 attacks, to talk about the sexual violence, and I appreciate that he did that. The reality is that Netanyahu has already destroyed a lot of the Hamas battalions, they are incapable, according to the military that I get briefed on, to do October 7 again. And there are 20-30,000 Hamas fighters still there. Even if Netanyahu gets his way of going into Rafah, it’s simply impossible to be able to eliminate all 20-30,000 of those fighters. So, what the President is saying is, what’s going to work now is a diplomatic solution with new governance and that involves our Gulf allies, it involves Egypt, Jordan, and a solution and you’re not just going to be able to bomb your way into that solution.”

