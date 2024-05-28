Joe Biden Enlists January 6 Police Officers to Campaign in Swing States

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is going all-in on presenting former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy as polling continues to show Biden sinking in swing states.

Biden’s campaign has enlisted the assistance of three police officers who worked at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to further its latest strategy, CNN reports.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Officer Harry Dunn, and Officer Danny Hodges will accuse Trump of posing a threat to democracy in key swing states, beginning in Nevada and Arizona.

Dunn is fresh off a primary defeat in a campaign for a congressional seat from Maryland. His campaign failed after troubling allegations of domestic abuse resurfaced, as well as reports that he was suspended without pay from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) in 2012 after improperly handling his department-issued firearm.

Dunn left the USCP in 2023.

Biden’s enlistment of the officers is his latest move to advance the political narrative that Trump is somehow a threat to democracy.

Earlier Tuesday, the Biden campaign took the drastic gamble of holding a press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse, where Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s business records trial against Trump is drawing to a close.

The press conference featured actor Robert De Niro — whose rant included claims that if Trump were elected, he would “never leave” office, and Trump would make himself “dictator for life” — as well as Dunn and Michael Fanone, another officer present at the Capitol on January 6 who has leveraged his experience into a lucrative career as a CNN contributor. Dunn himself published a best-selling memoir in 2023 called Standing My Ground.

Biden’s gambit comes as Democrat Party leaders are growing increasingly fearful of Trump’s strength, with Politico reporting that “anxiety has morphed into a palpable trepidation.” As Breitbart News reported:

Nearly all swing state polls show Trump could easily defeat Biden in November. Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will likely decide the presidency. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chance of obtaining 270 electoral votes narrows.