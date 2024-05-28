Robert De Niro Slammed Online over Trump Press Conference: ‘Will Never Spend Money on Anything He’s in Again’

Hollywood star Robert De Niro is getting some of the worst audience reviews of his career — worse than Dirty Grandpa, worse than Rocky and Bullwinkle — for his chaotic and instantly-memeable press conference Tuesday outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump is standing trial.

How low does the Tomatometer go?

“Worst acting of his career,” wrote one viewer.

“I will never spend money on anything he’s in again,” responded another.

“He is destroying his acting legacy,” another wrote.

Even some fans have had enough. “I’m still a huge De Niro fan but his political rants are irrelevant at this point,” wrote another.

As Breitbart News reported, Robert De Niro insulted tens of millions of Americans during the surreal presser, calling Trump supporters “clowns” and “gangsters.” He claimed that if Trump were elected, he would “never” leave office and would make himself “dictator for life.”

The actor also said Trump “doesn’t belong in my city.”

Watch below:

During his speech, De Niro was shouted down by hecklers, some of whom yelled “fuck you” and honked their horns. After the event, the actor lost his temper and shouted back his own “fuck you,” adding “we’re trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters, you are gangsters!”

De Niro also used the event to plug his Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off next week.

The online reviews of Tuesday’s presser suggest another Razzie nomination in the making.

Robert De Niro has completely destroyed his reputation I will never spend money on anything he’s in again. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 28, 2024

Robert DeNiro is the best the Dems have. They’ve already overplayed this card though. I’m still a huge DeNiro fan but his political rants are irrelevant at this point — Bills left me on read (@deDutchman_) May 28, 2024

The Biden team is so desperate with this De Niro stunt. He is way out of his depth. It looks like he is reading a hostage note. So out of touch. He is destroying his acting legacy with his lame hippie boomer-style politicking. Go home Rob! — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 28, 2024

What's funny is DeNiro starred in "Dirty Grandpa" and that's exactly what Joe Biden is — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) May 28, 2024

Turns out De Niro wasn’t acting all those years, he was just being himself. https://t.co/pTRclKtOvX — Kerri Henson (@kh4au) May 28, 2024

🚨I HAVE FOUND FOOTAGE OF WHO INTERRUPTED WASHED UP ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO WITH A CAR HORN! This is a joke, much like De Niro the case against Rightful President Trump. Sure would be a shame if this went viral! pic.twitter.com/l1StxhjVOO — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 28, 2024

