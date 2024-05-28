Lunden Roberts, a former stripper and the mother of Hunter Biden’s daughter born out of wedlock, Navy Joan, is releasing a tell-all “rollercoaster” memoir in August, during the week that the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is taking place.

Roberts will be releasing her memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, on August 20, which details her “tumultuous” relationship with Biden, according to Sky Horse Publishing. The memoir’s release coincides with the Democrat Party’s national convention, which will take place in Chicago, Illinois, between August 19 and August 22.

This comes almost a year after the younger Biden and Roberts settled a dispute over child support. As part of the settlement, Biden agreed to pay $5,000 monthly child support payments to Roberts in regards to his estranged daughter with her.

“He was sitting there wearing nothing but parrot boxer briefs, organizing his pipes on his Rosemont Seneca desk,” an excerpt from Roberts’ upcoming memoir says. “I was sitting in Barack Obama’s actual chair from the Senate floor. I took another look at Hunter – this kind, intense, and startlingly transparent man – and thought, ‘this is definitely a guy I want to get to know better.'”

INBOX: Lunden Roberts, the Arkansas stripper with whom Hunter Biden fathered a love child, is releasing a memoir with Skyhorse. The book will be released on August 20 — the Tuesday of the Democratic National Convention (what a coincidence!) pic.twitter.com/989XxM8NiQ — Matt McDonald (@mattjpfmcdonald) May 28, 2024

In her memoir, Roberts writes about her journey from moving from Arkansas to Washington, D.C., and how her “first meeting” with Biden ended up being a “wild journey” that has made an impact on her life.

the description of the book on the publishing company’s website reads:

Out of the Shadows chronicles that rollercoaster ride of a relationship, touching on the drug cook working in Rosemont Seneca’s kitchen, strip clubs where Hunter might try the pole himself, protecting him from would-be terrorists in New York City, the night she grabbed two guns and was certain she would have to fatally shoot a crazed MMA fighter, and dozens of other stories that make the laptop debacle seem routine.

Biden had previously denied being the father to Navy Joan, but a paternity test conducted in 2019 proved that he was the father.

The president’s son reportedly ignored Roberts for several months while she was pregnant, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon. Navy Joan was born on August 28, 2018.

At the time that Navy Joan was born, Hunter was involved in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden.

In July 2023, the president finally acknowledged his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan. Until that moment, he and his wife, Jill Biden, had acknowledged on several occasions that they had six grandchildren, instead of seven.