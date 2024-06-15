Fmr VP Harris Comms Director Etienne: J.D. Vance Would Pose the Greatest Debate Threat to VP

Vice President Kamala Harris’ former communications director Ashley Etienne said Friday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” that if former President Donald Trump taps Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, it would pose a debate threat to the vice president.

Coates said, “One of the things we’re hearing from The New York Times — it’s actually reporting that Donald Trump is thinking about debate performances as who he considers.”

Etienne said, “I mean, it says to me that to some degree that they think that she’s somewhat of a threat. I mean, she’s a former prosecutor. She’s spent time in courts defending her clients and defending the interests of California. So to me it says that he might be slightly nervous. But I think there’s there’s one other thing we’re we’re we’re not sort of taking into consideration, that is, I think J.D. Vance would pose the greatest threat to Kamala Harris.”

She continued, “I mean, he’s incredible debater. I think he has this quality that makes him seem palpable to that one one to 2% that actually might vote or that’s undecided, that will actually pay attention to the debates because most people don’t pay attention to the debates. I think he’s just got a quality about him where he’s super smart and sharp and quick witted. I just think they’d like, I think it’s going to be a challenge to see the two of them face-to-face. I mean, maybe it’s just me but I think he’s gonna be the greatest threat.”

