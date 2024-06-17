Wasserman Schultz: Bowman ‘Engaged in Antisemitic Rhetoric’, Only Condemned 10/7 Because of Polls

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) “has engaged in antisemitic rhetoric” and only condemned the actions of Hamas in the October 7 attack after several months “when it was clear polling was problematic for him,” and “has engaged in conduct unbecoming of a member of Congress, and it’s terribly unfortunate.”

In response to a question on Bowman’s primary challenge and whether or not she’ll issue any endorsement in the race, Wasserman Schultz stated, “All I’ll say about that race is that it is terribly, terribly unacceptable, the rhetoric that Jamaal Bowman has used. He has engaged in antisemitic rhetoric. He has for, the entire eight months, until just last week, when it was clear polling was problematic for him, finally condemned the — what Hamas perpetrated against Israelis on October 7. He has engaged in conduct unbecoming of a member of Congress, and it’s terribly unfortunate. And his constituents will have to decide whether they want to return him to the Congress.”

Wasserman Schultz stopped short of endorsing anyone in the race because the race is in New York and she “generally” avoids races outside of Florida.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett