VP Harris: ‘We’re Going to Win’

On Monday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Vice President Kamala Harris predicted that she and President Joe Biden would win the November election.

Host Mika Brzezinski said, “So let’s talk about that contrast. President Biden and you have both warned that democracy is at stake in this election. That if Trump wins a second term, women’s rights will continue to be decimated, that international alliances will be frayed. That’s to say the least. That your work, rebuilding the middle class will be destroyed, that rights for minorities will be rolled back. If the contrast is so obvious, what’s going on? Why does it poll so closely? Why is the race so close?”

Harris said, “These races are always close. It’s the election of the President of the United States, and everyone in election for President of the United States will critically examine all of the issues and make a decision, but at the end of the day we’re going to win. We’re going to win.”

Brzezinski said, “You’re confident?”

Harris said, “It’s not going to be easy, and we’re going to win. I will point to just look at what happened in the midterms, for example. many talked about the red wave. i would call it a red drip.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN