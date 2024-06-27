Clyburn on Biden Age Polls: Many ‘Assign Their Own Prejudices’ to Biden Having Back Issue

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that part of the reason why people believe President Joe Biden is too old is because Biden has a back issue and “these kinds of things, a lot of people assign their own prejudices to it. And I think that a lot of that is what is weighing heavily in this race.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “There is a big debate tomorrow, as you well know. And one of the things that promises and has, frankly, been a part of the discussion has been the age of the candidates, only three years apart, frankly. But it has been noted that many believe that Biden, somehow, is too old to be the President. Why do you think that’s resonating for him and not Trump?”

Clyburn stated, “Now, there’s another problem. Joe Biden, has made it very clear that he has a disk problem. One of my legs is shorter than the other from an accident I had as a child. And so there’s a slight limp. Sometimes you don’t notice it, and sometimes you do, these kinds of things, a lot of people assign their own prejudices to it. And I think that a lot of that is what is weighing heavily in this race.”

